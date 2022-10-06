Nigerian govt sheds light on Ethiopia’s change of visa rules

The Federal Government on Thursday explained why the Ethiopian government changed its visa policy.

The Horn of African nation on Tuesday announced the suspension of its visa on arrival policy.

In a statement issued on the matter, the Ethiopian Airlines said travellers from Nigeria are expected to obtain their visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before traveling.

However, in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the federal government said the Ethiopian government took the decision in order to improve security around the country’s borders.

The government added that the decision was not targeted at Nigerians only but to all non-resident foreigners entering Ethiopia.

The federal government expressed hope that the policy would be reviewed when the security situation in the Northern part of the country improves.

The statement read: “The suspension applies to nationals of all countries bearing Standard Passports, who seek entry into Ethiopia and not specifically targeted at Nigerians.

“The Ethiopian authorities have explained that the measure is aimed at better border control of movement of persons into Ethiopia in view of the ongoing armed conflict in the Northern part of the country.

“The general public is invited to take note of the new visa regime of the Federal Government of Ethiopia and be guided accordingly.”

The federal government decried the attitude of some Nigerians who continue to stay in foreign countries even when their visas had expired, and go ahead to engage in illegal activities.

“The activities of these few elements not only tarnish the image of the country but limit opportunities for well-meaning Nigerians outside the country.

“Such persons are enjoined to turn a new leaf and take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Ethiopian National Security Agencies to participate in the ongoing registration of undocumented migrants to avoid an unpleasant situation,” it added.

