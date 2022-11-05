News
Nigerian govt shelves planned termination of amnesty programme
The Federal Government has suspended the planned termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the Niger Delta.
The Interim Administrator of PAP, Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), confirmed the government’s new position in a statement issued on Saturday by the programme’s Media Consultant, Donu Kogbara.
He said the decision showed President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s readiness to address issues affecting the Niger Delta.
Buhari appoints Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of Amnesty Programme
Ndiomu said: “The Federal Government has heard the concerns of Niger Delta people and, with our best interests at heart, has decided to shelve an unwanted termination agenda and transform PAP into a more sanitised, transparent, efficient, robust and sustainable entity.
“The decision was taken after the feelings of stakeholders and people of the region were communicated to the government and proved that the Buhari’s administration would not do anything to jeopardise the peace in the Niger Delta.
“We call on all stakeholders to sustain the peace in the region and help the new administration to reform, refocus and reposition the programme for optimum performance.”
