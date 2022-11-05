Nigerian govt shelves planned termination of amnesty programme

The Federal Government has suspended the planned termination of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the Niger Delta.

The Interim Administrator of PAP, Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), confirmed the government’s new position in a statement issued on Saturday by the programme’s Media Consultant, Donu Kogbara.

He said the decision showed President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s readiness to address issues affecting the Niger Delta.

Read also:Buhari appoints Ndiomu as Interim Administrator of Amnesty Programme

Ndiomu said: “The Federal Government has heard the concerns of Niger Delta people and, with our best interests at heart, has decided to shelve an unwanted termination agenda and transform PAP into a more sanitised, transparent, efficient, robust and sustainable entity.

“The decision was taken after the feelings of stakeholders and people of the region were communicated to the government and proved that the Buhari’s administration would not do anything to jeopardise the peace in the Niger Delta.

“We call on all stakeholders to sustain the peace in the region and help the new administration to reform, refocus and reposition the programme for optimum performance.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now