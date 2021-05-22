Nigerian govt shortlists 47 directors for permanent secretary jobs | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has shortlisted 47 directors for the vacant permanent secretary positions in the federal civil service.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Civil Service of the Federation, Aminu AbdulGaniyu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the aptitude test for the positions would hold on May 31.

The directors will fill the vacant positions in Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos, and Nasarawa.

According to him, the 47 directors were shortlisted out of 51 candidates who faced a screening panel in February.

He said: “The screening of the candidates was conducted in an open and transparent manner “under the watchful monitor of personnel from the Department of State Security (DSS), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) who were there as observers.”

“The screening committee was chaired by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, assisted by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda.”

