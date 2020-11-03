Nigerian govt signs grant agreements to electrify 4 communities

The Nigerian government, through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has inked a deal with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) to electrify 4 communities.

Ahmad Salihijo, the managing director of REA, made the declaration in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @modisalihijo.

“This afternoon, two mini-grid developers were signed up under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG), under the World Bank and African Development Bank, funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

“The plan is to continue to leverage these renewable energy technologies to power communities, under the Nigeria Electrification Project Mini-Grid Component. Today, we signed on Nayo Tropical Technology Ltd and Darway Coast. Using the PBG, these two developers will electrify 4 communities.”

The Mini-Grid PBG programme plans to bridge the viability gap for mini-grids developed on a spontaneous basis. Grants of $350/connection are accessible on a first-come-first-served basis, with a minimum total grant request of $10,000 per mini-grid.

Projects eligible for the grants include solar hybrid systems in unserved areas while applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, once the scheme is active and until available funds are exhausted.

Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman last month said government was set to invest substantially in the deployment of mini-grid systems capable of delivering power to five million households in 2021, given that grid electricity is grossly inadequate in servicing all Nigerians.

