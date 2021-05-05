Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services across Nigeria.

The MoU was signed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Communication Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited, to use the C-Band Spectrum for the deployment of the technology in the country.

The 5G technology is an advancement on today’s 4G technology, which provides the platform for new and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data.

However, there have been controversies around the deployment of the 5G technology in the country because of some claims that the technology has some adverse health effects.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, had in a statement on April 4, 2020, said experts were reviewing the outcome of a three-month study trial to review the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event of the MoU signing, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Umar Danbatta, said the importance of the early deployment of 5G services in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

His words: “The Commission initiated a negotiation with NIGCOMSAT who in our estimate could make some adjustments to its satellite operation and release part of its Spectrum holding in the band to facilitate the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

“The impact of this agreement knows no bounds and will not only strengthen the relationship between both agencies but would also go a long way in making a positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

“The C-band is most suitable and appropriate for immediate deployment of 5G services taking into consideration availability of device ecosystem with 60-70% of global commercial 5G network deployment currently in the band.

“Amongst the Frequency Spectrum bands allocated to 5G by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), the C-band (3.4GHz – 3.9GHz) stands out because its balancing point between coverage and capacity provides the perfect environment for 5G connectivity.

“This historic event between the NIGCOMSAT and NCC will facilitate the release of contiguous bandwidth in one of the most suitable Frequency Spectrum band(s) for early deployment of 5G Network services in the largest market in sub-Saharan Africa.”

