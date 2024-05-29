Nigerian govt steps in stop deportation Nigerian students in UK

The Federal Government has stepped in to address the recent deportation orders issued against some Nigerian students at Teesside University in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, a delegation led by a representative of the Nigerian Embassy in the UK, Ambassador Christian Okeke, along with leaders of the Nigerian Students Union in the UK, will meet with the university’s management to seek a resolution.

This decision follows a virtual meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and attended by Okeke, the President of the Nigerian Students Union UK, Yemi Soile, and several affected students. The meeting was held on Sunday.

NiDCOM spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, confirmed the planned intervention in a statement on Wednesday.

Balogun said during the meeting, the students described their experiences and expressed hope for a favourable outcome.

Read also: Reps oppose engagement of mercenaries to curb insecurity

Dabiri-Erewa urged the students “to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands.”

She appealed to Teesside University to treat the students fairly and justly.

It will be recalled that the issue gained attention after some Nigerian students at Teesside University staged a protest on May 22, 2024.

The protest was in response to directives from the university authorities for the students to leave the UK, citing non-payment of school fees by some students.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now