Nigerian govt stops purchase of vehicles, other ‘non-critical’ capital spending

The Federal Government has stopped the purchase of vehicles and other non-critical and administrative capital spending

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a document tagged:

“What you need to know about the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan,” made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a N2.3 trillion stimulus package to support the Nigerian economy in the face of the disruptions and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan was developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Adesina listed eight key interventions included in the plan as mass agricultural programme, infrastructure, informal sector support, business support for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), technology, expansion of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), cut non-essential spending and support for state governments.

He said: “The president has approved the implementation of the report on the rationalization of government agencies.

“The NESP will also target a reduction in the average production costs of crude oil.

“Also, the Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System will be expanded to cover all Federal Government’s MDAs.

“Non-critical and administrative capital spending will be eliminated, including the purchase of vehicles (except for ambulances, fire-fighting vehicles, and other essentials).”

Osinbajo had sparked national debate only days ago when he said governance was too expensive dive in Nigeria.

