News
Nigerian govt sues Facebook, Instagram over adverts, wants N30bn
The Nigerian government on Tuesday, October 4, filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Incorporated at the Federal High Court in Abuja.
This happened after the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp showed unapproved advertisements to the Nigerian audience.
The suit which also mentioned Meta’s agent, AT3 Resources Limited, as one of the defendants was filed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON)
ARCON stated “that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Facebook and Instagram platforms by Meta Platforms Incorporated without ensuring same is vetted and approved before exposure is illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising Law in Nigeria”.
According to the agency, this act by the foreign organisation has caused a “loss of revenue to the federal government”. It is, therefore, seeking N30 billion as a penalty for Meta Incorporated’s alleged violation of the government’s advertising law.
The suit filing showed that ARCON is seeking N30 billion in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms
“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space.
“ARCON further states that it is not regulating the online media space but rather advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms in line with its establishment Act”, the body noted.
