Nigerian govt suspends airline for flying singer Naira Marley

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Monday a charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services had been suspended indefinitely for flying Musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, to Abuja for a concert.

Sirika, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the flight captain would also be sanctioned for giving wrong information to the control tower.

He added that the aircraft was expected to fly an Appeal Court hudge, Justice Adefope Okogie, from Lagos to Abuja for an official assignment.

The minister said:

“The operation is a clear violation of our approval which we take very seriously. It seems this is becoming a norm. This is the second time. So, Executive Jet Services is hereby suspended indefinitely and they will face the law.

READ ASLO: FCTA shuts down popular mall, arraigns 3 persons for hosting Naira Marley concert

“The captain will also be sanctioned for giving wrong information to the control tower. It seems also that people are not tired of trying our resolve and we are not tired of living up to our responsibilities. Governance is a serious matter.”

Sirika said the government would henceforth be very cautious in granting approvals for private flights.

He added: “The person on that flight conducted a concert. We approved a flight, certainly not for a musician. The flight was approved to convey Honourable Justice Adefope Okogie from Lagos to Abuja and then back to Lagos for an official assignment.

“In this challenging time, in our wisdom, we decided that the judiciary was part of the essential services. Moving a judge from Lagos to Abuja was in order.”

Join the conversation

Opinions