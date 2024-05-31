Nigerian govt suspends helicopter landing levy

The Federal Government has suspended the $300 helicopter landing levy collection by the concessionaire.

The Head of Press and Public Affairs in the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Odutayo Oluseyi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said the collection of the levy was suspended to allow the ministry to address pressing concerns raised by industry players.

Oluseyi said: “We want to set the record straight here by stating that the Minister, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), temporarily suspended the project to take a deeper look into issues raised by stakeholders.

“Contrary to reports, this suspension does not cancel the concession and mandate granted to the consultants responsible for collecting the levy.

“Instead, a comprehensive review is underway to address issues and develop a forward-thinking approach.

“A specially constituted committee, comprising representatives of the ministry, its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria, and the International Oil Companies (IOCs) is working to achieve this goal.

The spokesman stressed that the committee’s primary objective was to develop a workable framework for implementing compliance with landing levy payments, ensuring a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

“By doing so, the industry can move forward in a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding,” he added.

The ministry in April announced the helicopter landing levy and gave NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited the sole right to collect the levy.

