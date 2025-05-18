Nigerian govt targets 2m barrels of oil per day with exploration of Kolmani Oil Basin

The Minister for State for Petroleum (Oil and Gas), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has disclosed that the Federal Government is targeting two million barrels of crude oil per day, the more reason it is intensifying oil and gas exploration across the country.

He particularly stated that the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy remained a significant institution in providing the manpower needed in the exploration of Oil and Gas emphasizing that the federal government has renewed its commitment to the ongoing Oil exploration at Kolmani Basin.

Lokpobiri spoke on Saturday in Alkaleri, Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State, during the Groundbreaking ceremony of Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy Alkaleri.

He explained that before the inception of the present administration, Nigeria had a record of less than a million Oil exploration per day, hence the need to support the Kolmani oil exploration in order to contribute to the Federal Government’s target of over two million barrels per day.

He reassured that the Federal Government would support Bauchi State Government’s vision to achieve the set objectives of adding value to nation growth and stability through economic activities.

The Minister urged the State Government to partner with Petroleum Technology Development Funds which offers scholarships to assist students in advancing their Knowledge.

In his address, State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed emphasized that the occasion “marked a significant milestone in his administration’s quest to develop vocational Education and enhance youths and Women empowerment in oil and gas sector”.

READ ALSO: INEC unveils details of candidates for Anambra governorship election

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s efforts in continueing with the oil exploration in Kolmani oil fields, aside the release of funds to the state government, he acknowledged that part of the funds were utilized for the construction of the oil and gas Academy.

The governor also pledged to support the federal government and contribute to revenue account of the federation.

According to him, the state government has taken various measures in ensuring that the academy realises its core mandates even before the actualization of its permanent site.

He added that in its effort to ensure a successful take-off of the Academy, he directed each local government of the state to sponsor ten students in addition to the subsidy of 50 percent to all students enrolled in the Academy aimed at supporting educational pursuit.

In his presentation, the state Commissioner in charge of the ministry of Natural Resources Development, Maiwada Bello explained that upon its approval in 2020, the Academy enrolled over 500 candidates and began academic activities within the premises of the state owned Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic as a temporary site.

The sum of N6Billion has been earmarked for the construction of the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy (BOGA) in Alkaleri.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now