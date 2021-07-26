Nigerian govt threatens to prosecute violators of COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Government on Monday decried the increasing number of passengers who escaped from being quarantined at the country’s Point of Entry.

The government, therefore, vowed to start prosecuting violators of Nigeria’s COVID-19 safety measures.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who stated these at a media briefing in Abuja, added that such action is detrimental to the country’s pandemic response and public health safety.

He said: “Nigeria is at increased risk if we continue to neglect public health protocols placed at points of entry, which are our first line of defence and a critical point of concern.

“It is worrisome that despite evidence of the emergence of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens continue to refuse adherence to public health advisories.

“The severity of this disease should not be disregarded as it is still a primary cause of concern, even in countries with stronger health systems.

“I entreat all persons to comply with our Port Health staff or risk facing sanctions, including prosecution. Non-compliance with their directives constitutes a risk to national health security and will be handled with commensurate severity.

“The Federal Ministry of Health Point of Entry (PoE) pillar of the COVID-19 response has been continuously monitoring passenger arrivals especially from high-risk countries like India, Turkey, and Brazil.”

