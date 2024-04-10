Nigerian govt threatens to sanction DisCos supplying less than 20 hours electricity to Band A customers

The federal government has threatened to sanction power distribution companies (DisCos) that fail to supply 20 hours of electricity to customers in the Band A category.

This is contained in a post made by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu on Tuesday on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Minister said this is part of the adjustments made under the newly revised tariff system targeted at electricity consumers under the Band A category.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently increased the electricity tariffs of customers under Band A category from N66/kWh to N225.kWh.

According to the NERC, Band A customers are those electricity users who enjoy power supply for a minimum of 20 hours daily.

READ ALSO:Ndume urges Nigerian govt to reconsider decision on electricity tariff hike

Reacting to the development, the Minister said the government will hold DisCos accountable for failure to supply 20 hours of electricity to customers under Band A.

Highlighting some of the provisions under the tariff adjustment reform, Adelabu noted that the Federal Government hoped to save N1.5 trillion with tariff adjustment, FG still subsidizing Bands below A and that the pricing changes will help increase liquidity to the NESI.

Furthermore, Adelabu said that the pilot stage of the presidential power initiative has almost been completed, noting that installation and commissioning of five out of 10 power transformers have been achieved.

He said seven new mobile substations are set to be installed, after which the focus will shift to upgrading the transmission network to increase its capacity.

“Next phase involves upgrading the capacity of the transmission network. It will involve upgrading existing transmission substations, upgrading transformers, and the reconducting and installation of transmission lines,” he added.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now