News
Nigerian govt threatens to sanction under-performing civil servants
The Federal Government on Thursday threatened to sanction under-performing civil servants.
The Minister of State for Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo, gave the warning at the 2022 Ministerial Service Award Programme for the labour sector in Abuja.
He said a performance management appraisal would be used to track the staff performance.
He, however, warned that it will no longer be business as usual for incompetent workers in the civil service.
The minister said: “This is an opportunity to inform you all that enhanced performance for productivity must be encouraged and so this platform is to celebrate and recognize excellence in service delivery by some carefully selected officers of the ministry.
“With the performance management process in place, it will not be business as usual for unproductive civil servants.
READ ALSO: Bauchi govt gifts civil servants with 32 SUVs
“There are sanctions for incompetence. The ministry will provide the enabling environment for competitive performance in rendering quality services, thereby staff aspiring to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, will be encouraged.
“The use of PMS will ensure the adoption of a performance driven culture in public processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the public sector. Performance management appraisal will be used for monitoring regular feedback and to develop a rewarding system.
“It is heart-warming that our ministry is recognizing the outstanding performance of officers who have tirelessly worked to help the ministry achieve its mandate in the course of the year.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...