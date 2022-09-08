Nigerian govt threatens to sanction under-performing civil servants

The Federal Government on Thursday threatened to sanction under-performing civil servants.

The Minister of State for Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo, gave the warning at the 2022 Ministerial Service Award Programme for the labour sector in Abuja.

He said a performance management appraisal would be used to track the staff performance.

He, however, warned that it will no longer be business as usual for incompetent workers in the civil service.

The minister said: “This is an opportunity to inform you all that enhanced performance for productivity must be encouraged and so this platform is to celebrate and recognize excellence in service delivery by some carefully selected officers of the ministry.

“With the performance management process in place, it will not be business as usual for unproductive civil servants.

“There are sanctions for incompetence. The ministry will provide the enabling environment for competitive performance in rendering quality services, thereby staff aspiring to put in their best in the discharge of their duties, will be encouraged.

“The use of PMS will ensure the adoption of a performance driven culture in public processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the public sector. Performance management appraisal will be used for monitoring regular feedback and to develop a rewarding system.

“It is heart-warming that our ministry is recognizing the outstanding performance of officers who have tirelessly worked to help the ministry achieve its mandate in the course of the year.”

