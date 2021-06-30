News
Nigerian govt to arraign Dana Air MD for alleged fraud October 13
Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed October 13 for the arraignment of the Managing Director of Dana Air, Hathiramani Jacky Ramesh, for alleged fraud.
The judge fixed the date after the defence counsel, Ade Adedeji (SAN), told the court that the prosecution had prior information about his client’s absence in court.
The Federal Government had charged the Dana Air MD and a few other persons for alleged fraud.
While Ramesh was absent in court, other defendants were at the proceedings.
Adedeji said his client was not in the country.
He added that the prosecution counsel was aware that Ramesh would not be able to take his plea as the Lagos High Court where the defendant was also standing trial in another matter had adjourned hearing on the matter because of the trip.
The counsel said if his office had known that the matter was slated for Wednesday, he would have politely refused to accept the service.
He said: “The charge before this honourable court is a serious matter.
“We came in from Lagos just to come and explain to your lordship the circumstances that informed our acceptance of service without knowing that the date is coming so soon.
“We didn’t know before we accepted it. We have an option not to accept this but as officer in the temple of justice, we felt we are under obligation to accept on his (Ramesh) behalf.
“But to the knowledge of counsel to the prosecution, the principal defendant is not in the country which was made known to the prosecution.
“It is on the basis of these circumstances that we shall be appealing to your lordship for an adjournment my lord to enable the defendant to appear before this honourable court.”
Counsel from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Wilson Michelangelo, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.
