News
Nigerian govt to arraign Emefiele for alleged illegal possession of firearms July 25
The Federal Government will arraign the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for alleged illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on July 25.
He will be arraigned on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition before a vacation judge, Justice Nicholas.
One of Emefiele’s lawyers, Victor Opara (SAN), who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, would lead the defence team.
He added that the court had sent out the hearing notices to counsels involved in the matter.
READ ALSO: DSS charges Emefiele to court over illegal possession of arms
The Federal Government had accused Emefiele who was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on June 10 of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) and 123 rounds of live ammunition without a licence.
The offences, according to the government, were contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004.
“The offences were punishable under Section 27 (1b) and Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same acts,” the charge sheet read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...