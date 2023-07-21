Nigerian govt to arraign Emefiele for alleged illegal possession of firearms July 25

The Federal Government will arraign the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for alleged illegal possession of firearms at the Federal High Court, Lagos, on July 25.

He will be arraigned on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition before a vacation judge, Justice Nicholas.

One of Emefiele’s lawyers, Victor Opara (SAN), who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Joseph Daudu, would lead the defence team.

He added that the court had sent out the hearing notices to counsels involved in the matter.

READ ALSO: DSS charges Emefiele to court over illegal possession of arms

The Federal Government had accused Emefiele who was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on June 10 of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) and 123 rounds of live ammunition without a licence.

The offences, according to the government, were contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act, Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004.

“The offences were punishable under Section 27 (1b) and Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same acts,” the charge sheet read.

