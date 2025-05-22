Nigerian govt to assess 753 forfeited duplexes from Emefiele for safety, prepares for public sale

The Federal Government is set to begin structural and technical integrity tests on 753 duplexes reportedly forfeited from former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as part of efforts to ensure public safety and transparency before listing the properties for sale.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, made this known on Wednesday during a joint inspection of the housing estate alongside Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The 753 duplexes, located at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja, were officially handed over to the Housing Ministry by the EFCC on Tuesday, following a final forfeiture order granted by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on December 2, 2024.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Salisu Haiba, Dangiwa described the recovery as a milestone in the federal government’s anti-corruption efforts.

“The government is serious about combating corruption. Our plan is to conduct structural integrity tests before completing and listing the units for sale to Nigerians through the already active Renewed Hope Portal,” the minister said.

He lauded the EFCC’s swift recovery of the property, calling it “one of the most significant seizures in the nation’s history within such a short period.”

Spanning over 150,500 square metres, the estate features multiple duplexes and apartments and is slated to become part of the National Social Housing Programme under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede said the joint inspection was necessary to demonstrate transparency and address skepticism over the legitimacy of the forfeited property.

“The purpose of this visit is to show that the estate is real,” he stated, underscoring the EFCC’s continued commitment to accountability.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi has urged the Federal Government to set up an independent committee to oversee the allocation of the duplexes, warning against elite capture and corruption.

In a statement released Wednesday, Olajengbesi called for a transparent disbursement process led by “certified estate valuers, auditors, civil society organisations, respected activists, lawyers, religious leaders, dedicated EFCC officers, and Housing Ministry officials.”

He commended EFCC Chairman Olukoyede for his integrity but cautioned that the fight against corruption should not stop at recovery.

“Given the entrenched corruption and lack of transparency that have become common in many government ministries, the EFCC should meticulously monitor the allocation of the recovered property to prevent cronies of government officials from monopolizing these duplexes,” he warned.

He added, “Continued EFCC oversight, even after the official handover, is critical to safeguarding public interest.”

