Nigerian govt to audit covid-19 intervention funds allocated to health institutions | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian govt to audit covid-19 intervention funds allocated to health institutions
The Federal Government has said that it would monitor the usage of the special intervention funds released to Federal medical and health institutions for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The Minister of State, Finance Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed this during his monitoring and evaluation visit to the National Hospital Abuja (NHA) and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, on Tuesday evening, March 16.
Agba said he would visit 52 institutions, within the health sector, where the government was intervening, to see what they did with the money released to them.
“N500 billion was taken from a special account, with that we set up the intervention fund.
“N128 billion of that was in the health sector and for all the federal medical centres and university teaching hospitals.
“President Muhammadu Buhari approved about N49 billion to be spent in building Intensive Care Units (ICU) and you will find this replicated in 52 medical centres and teaching hospitals across the country,” he said, adding that
ICUs cost about N18 billion and a molecular laboratory was also about N18 billion.
“We are also funding the isolation centres in each of these institutions and providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for first-line medical personnel,” he said.
Agba, however, said that only 50 per cent of the funds were released, adding that more funds would be released after the monitoring and evaluation exercise.
