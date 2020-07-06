Nigerian govt to begin decontamination of schools Tuesday

The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, said on Monday the decontamination of schools ahead of the resumption of academic activities would begin on Tuesday.

Mahmood, who disclosed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the ministry had enough hands on ground to carry out the disinfection exercise.

He said: “Earlier I told you that we have sat with the Ministry of Education and we have the list of all the schools that need to be disinfected before resumption.

“Well, what we plan to do now is to do (decontaminate) the centres that will be used.”

The minister added that the decontamination was delayed to ensure that the chemicals to be used for the exercise are effective enough when the schools resume.

Mahmood added: “The delay is because it is better to disinfect and decontaminate within a short period of time, so that the kids will be going back into these classes when they have been freshly decontaminated.

“This is because the chemicals we use are chemicals that are not long-lasting; they have short contact time to do their job.

“So, we will be getting this done before Monday when they (school children) will be back to use these classes.”

He assured parents that the schools would be safe for learning activities.

