Nigerian govt to begin rehabilitation of Adeniji Adele –Falomo Road Monday

The Federal Government will begin rehabilitation work on the Adeniji Adele – Falomo road on Monday.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs. Korede Kesha, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

She said the road would be progressively closed in sections for rehabilitation work from Falomo roundabout to Adeniji Adele.

The controller added that one section of the road would be fully repaired and reopened to traffic before work begins on the next section.

According to Kesha, motorists will be diverted to nearby streets to access alternative routes during the closure.

She said the first section to be closed would be from Glover Junction to Falomo and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

