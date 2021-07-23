Nigerian govt to build three new correctional centres

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Friday the Federal Government would construct three new correctional centres with 3,000 capacity in the country.

Aregbesola, who disclosed this at the commissioning of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Osun State Command Headquarters Complex in Osogbo, said the decision to establish the correctional centres was aimed at decongesting the existing facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: Shake-up in Nigeria Correctional Service as seven DCGs redeployed

He added that the new custodial facilities would be located in Abuja, Kano, and Rivers.

He said the federal government planned to extend the construction of such custodial centres to the six geopolitical zones in the country.

“The custodial project in Kano is almost completed,” the minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions