News
Nigerian govt to build three new correctional centres
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Friday the Federal Government would construct three new correctional centres with 3,000 capacity in the country.
Aregbesola, who disclosed this at the commissioning of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Osun State Command Headquarters Complex in Osogbo, said the decision to establish the correctional centres was aimed at decongesting the existing facilities in the country.
READ ALSO: Shake-up in Nigeria Correctional Service as seven DCGs redeployed
He added that the new custodial facilities would be located in Abuja, Kano, and Rivers.
He said the federal government planned to extend the construction of such custodial centres to the six geopolitical zones in the country.
“The custodial project in Kano is almost completed,” the minister said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....