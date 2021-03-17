Nigerian govt to commence nationwide soil survey, fertility mapping | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has revealed that it will commence a Nationwide Survey and Soil Fertility Mapping to boost crop production in the agricultural sector.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono made the disclosure in a message at a Workshop on Tuesday, March 16, in Abuja.

Nanono said the programme was part of the ministry’s strategy to ensure sustainable utilisation of the nation’s land resources and a drive toward attaining food self-sufficiency in the country.

The Theme of the Workshop was: ” Enhancing Food Security in Nigeria through the Production of Detailed Soil Survey and Soil Fertility Maps.”

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Ernest Umakhihe recalled that the last time Nigeria carried out Soil inventories were in the 1980s.

He said it was done at a reconnaissance level, using a scale of 1.650,000 which had been obsolete and inexpedient for the much desired rapid agricultural transformation.

“We have realised that over time, the country needs detailed soil survey and soil fertility maps that are necessary if we are to understand the best ways of evaluating the potential of our soils for agricultural production.

“Maps generated from such survey will be of immense benefits to farming communities, land-use planners and also serve as a road map for Nigeria Soil Information System (NSIS),” he said.

Nanono said the workshop was expected to focus on current methodologies in digital soil mapping used in the production of detailed soil surveys and soil fertility maps.

He said the workshop was also expected to assist farmers to obtain basic information on soil fertility status that was required to inform decisions on the type and rate of fertiliser application as well as the method and time of application.

The minister said the ministry would focus on the promotion of site-specific fertiliser application techniques and blending of crop-specific inorganic fertiliser materials which required detailed soil and soil fertility maps to actualise the goal.

