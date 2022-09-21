News
Nigerian govt to continue negotiation with ASUU despite court’s order – Ngige
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would continue to negotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) despite the court’s ruling which directed the union to suspend its seven-month-old strike.
Justice Polycarp Hamman of the National Industrial Court had earlier on Wednesday ordered the varsity lecturers to end their strike and return to classrooms.
The judge, who gave the order while on an application filed by the Federal Government, said the strike “has done irreparable damage to the lives of the affected students and the country’s education system.”
He added that the industrial action contravenes the Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act.
Ngige announced the federal government’s position when he hosted visiting members of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics in Abuja.
He said the court’s ruling was in the best interest of Nigeria and its people.
READ ALSO: Court’s ruling on seven-month-old strike catastrophic – ASUU
The minister said: “The court ruling does not preclude us from going on with further negotiation and consultations.
“It is a no victor, no vanquished.
“You doctors in academics are for now members of ASUU, but you are here; even though you have dissociated yourselves and you are working.
“We want to thank you for working and teaching your students.”
Ngige noted that pro-chancellors of universities had met with President Muhammadu Buhari and recommended the review of the government’s offer to the union.
He stressed that the president had promised to consult with stakeholders on the request.
The minister also commended the House of Representatives for intervening in the ASUU imbroglio.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...