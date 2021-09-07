Nigerian govt to create 4m jobs for youths, women

The Federal Government has promised to create four million jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and women in the country.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume, who disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said the ministry would organise a Partnership Economy Summit aimed at diversifying the economy, promote rural growth and generate jobs for the youths.

Akume, who was represented at the briefing by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Amb. Anthonia Ekpa, said the summit which is slated for September 14 and 15, would generate four million jobs for youths and women in the country.

He said: “As we are all aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on the world economy, including Nigeria, which has worsened the already precarious unemployment situation.

“It is therefore, in recognition of this position and the ministry’s mandate to coordinate multi-agency and inter-ministry functions as designated by Mr. President as well as actively collaborate with the private sector to create employment for a large number of Nigerian youths that the upcoming Partnership Economy Summit is being planned.

“It is pertinent to state that the primary purpose of the Summit is to diversify the economy, promote rural growth, as well as generate sustainable jobs for the youths.

“It seeks not only to eradicate extreme poverty, but also to integrate and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development, economic, social as well as environmental.

“One of the major objectives of the Partnership Economy Summit is to create financial instruments that may help community-based Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to create wealth and generate four million jobs for our teeming youths and women.”

