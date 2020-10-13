Nigerian govt to double number of airports by 2023

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would double the number of airports in Nigeria before the end of 2023 to enhance air connectivity and boost the nation’s economy.

Sirika stated this while responding to questions during the public presentation of the 2021 Budget proposal in Abuja.

The public presentation was organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

The minister said: “We understood the principles and the importance of air connectivity and it is a very important sector. It boosts our economy and we believe investment in this sector will do well for our economy.

“Before the end of 2023, we would have doubled the number of airports in Nigeria. We understand the importance of aviation infrastructure as a critical component for the working of our economy and our national security assets.”

He said the aviation industry was the fastest growing sector in the country, adding that the current administration had developed a roadmap to improve civil aviation and air transportation in general.

