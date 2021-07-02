Nigerian govt to enroll more children for school feeding programme in Akwa Ibom

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said on Friday the Federal Government would enroll more children for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Farouq, according to a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Anibeze, stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in Uyo.

The minister was represented on the trip by the Zonal Monitor of the NHGSFP, Dr. Abubakar Sulaiman.

She said additional five million pupils would be added to nine million pupils currently benefiting from the daily free nutritious meal by 2023.

The minister said: “We are here in Akwa Ibom on the strength of our partnership and mutual recognition of the need to do more on NHGSFP, to bring more Nigerians under the umbrella of the government’s social protection mechanism.

READ ALSO: School feeding programme gulped over N500m during COVID-19 lockdown —Minister

“The aim is to look at scaling up the number of pupils benefiting from the Programme.

“With over 100,000 cooks employed and more than 100,000 smallholder farmers participating in this value chain, the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development if strengthened and sustained nationwide.

“We will continue to work with states and Federal NHGSFP teams as well as key stakeholders such as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ministry of Education, National Orientation Agency (NOA), National Population Commission (NPC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and State Education boards for effective results.”

The minister said the ministry was working closely with the stakeholders to verify the existing number of beneficiaries on NHGSFP and update the records for effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

Join the conversation

Opinions