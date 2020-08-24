Nigerian govt to fine airlines $3,500 for violation of COVID-19 protocols

The Federal Government on Monday issued fresh COVID-19 protocols for the aviation industries.

The fresh protocols were introduced by the federal government with just five days to the resumption of international flight operations at the nation’s airports.

International flights are expected to resume at the country’s airport on August 29.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, who reeled out the guidelines at the task force daily press briefing in Abuja, said negative COVID-19 test result remained an important requirement for each passenger before boarding and upon arrival in Nigeria.

He also warned that airlines that fail to comply with the directive would pay a fine of $3,500 per passenger.

Aliyu said: “We will continue with the policy that airlines will only board passengers without symptoms of COVID-19 and with negative PCR result.

“Airlines will be fined $3,500 per passenger if they fail to comply with pre-boarding arrangement.

“On arrival in the country from August 29, passports will no longer be retained by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Rather, passengers will be allowed to proceed and exit the airport once they can show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and evidence for payment for a repeat PCR result in the country; and where possible, where we have been able to get the health questionnaires that have been submitted.

“Passengers will be asked to proceed on self-isolation at home for a period of seven days. On Day 7, they will proceed to their sample collection centre for a repeat PSR test and by Day 8, they will be allowed to rejoin the society.

“Based on scientific proof, the PTF has been advised to shorten the isolation duration from 14 days to seven days provided passengers have a negative PCR result from Day 7.

“Passengers will be monitored by public health officers throughout the period of isolation and those who develop symptoms will be treated.”

