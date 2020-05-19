Nigerian govt to further delay reopening of economy

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would not reopen the nation’s economy fully until it was able to strike a delicate balance between safety and economic considerations.

Speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, Mustapha said the federal government hadmet with the relevant committees of the National Assembly in its bid to deepen its collaboration with the legislature and strengthen the National Response to the pandemic.

He added that about five drugs including hydroxychloroquine are currently being analysed by research institutes in the country to determine their efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the PTF, said the decision of government to extend the relaxation of the lockdown for another two weeks is to effectively contain the virus before fully reopening the economy.

He told journalists the government has taken delivery of the Madagascar therapy, COVID-19 herbal, stating that he would engage the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on the matter.

He said: “Yesterday, the PTF comprehensively conveyed Mr. President’s directive on extending the relaxation of the lockdown for another two weeks in the bid to further contain and control the spread of the disease.

“This well-considered decision was taken out of an abundance of caution, current experiences from different countries and expert advice. I must add also that we were persuaded by the history of global pandemics because it is replete with evidence of exponential rise in pandemic upon early lifting of restrictions, for which the 1918 – 1920 influenza remains the most recent example in human history.”

