Nigerian govt to generate $800m from airports’ concession

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano have been concessioned by the federal government of Nigeria for periods of 20 and 30 years, respectively.

At the same time, the federal government hopes to receive $797.4 million (N368.8 billion) in taxes and concession fees from Corporación America Airports, who is the concessionaire.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this known while speaking with State House Correspondents, on Wednesday, after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa.

“Put together it is about $800m. And this is equal to the amount of money that we borrowed to build those four airports,” he said.

The ministry’s decision, according to Sirika, was a step towards concessioning rather than privatising the nation’s assets.

He explained, “It is a concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The consortium that won the bid are MSSRS Corporación America Airports consortium and in the consortium, they have MSSRS Mota-Engil Africa and MSSRS Mota-Engil Nigeria and this is through a PPP and it’s for 20 years for Abuja and 30 years for Kano.”

On the amounts payable to the government as fees and taxes, he said “The concession fees or upfront fees is $7m for Abuja and $1.5m to be given for Kano. Fixed concession fee is $401.2m for Abuja and fixed fees for Kano is $21m.

“The variable costs concession fee is $154m for Abuja and $26.9m for Kano. Tax $111.2m for Abuja and $42.7m for Kano. The ICRC’s supervision fees is $16.4m for Abuja and $5.3m for Kano.

“So the total amount of money that is accruing to government is $700m for Abuja and then $97.4m for Kano. Put together, it is about $800m. This is equal to the amount of money that we borrowed to build those four airports.”

