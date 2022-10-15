News
Nigerian govt to hand over train services to private sector
The Federal Government has said it will hand over train services hitherto managed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to the private sector to engender efficiency and effectiveness in the running of the services.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Minister of Transport, Muazu Sambo.
Sambo insisted that train service in Abuja-Kaduna line would resume after 24 hours surveillance and immediate response apparatus had been put in place to forestall any future attack.
“The NRC cannot be the owner, operator and regulator at the same time. The private sector is the engine of growth. Let someone else operate your lines efficiently,” he added
On resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train services, the minister said that commercial operations would resume after security measures were installed to forestall reoccurrence of train attacks in the country.
Read also:Abuja-Kaduna train service to start soon —Minister
“We are looking at how the rail lines can be safe by putting 24 hours surveillance and immediate response apparatus.
“The security measures will include short and long term plans, with the short term plans taking effect from November,” the minister added.
Earlier, the chairman of the NRC board, Ibrahim Musa, informed the minister that due to the high cost of diesel, the cost of running the trains was so high, admitting that they were running at a loss.
He called on the minister to intervene as the railway service was one of the things the present administration prides itself of, especially the Lagos – Ibadan, Warri – Itakpe and the Abuja-Kaduna railway lines.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...