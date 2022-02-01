Nigerian govt to honour agreement with ASUU – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari promised on Tuesday the Federal Government would honour the agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The President stated this when members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also assured the delegation of improved funding of universities and other institutions of higher learning in the country.

Buhari thanked NIREC for intervening in the federal government and ASUU disputes in the past.

The President said: “I challenge ASUU to take cognizance of the fiscal pressures that we are currently facing. Nevertheless, we remain committed to honouring our promises.

READ ALSO: Comments by Head of Service, Yemi-Esan, shows her level of ignorance —ASUU

“ I will also like to encourage ASUU to continue to work with us toward finding resolutions to the challenges that confront us.

“My administration is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge the union to stay the course toward a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation.

“To show our commitment, several payments have been made over the last six months, addressing several of the issues raised by ASUU details of which the Minister of Labour and Employment can make available to you.

“Funding has also been provided for the development of infrastructure across several public universities and several of them have started drawing down on this facility to improve their level of infrastructure.”

ASUU had last year threatened to resume its suspended strike over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now