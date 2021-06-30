Sports
Nigerian govt to lift ban on fans soon —Sports Minister, Dare
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the ban of fans from stadiums, which was imposed by the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would soon be lifted.
The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday during his visit to the Super Eagles B camp in Abuja, where they were preparing for Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico, which would be played in the United States on Sunday.
Dare said, “We hope to see our fans back in the stadiums soon as soon as we establish very strict COVID-19 protocols.
“We’ll see what we can do about that. The fans are very important to the game, so we shall monitor the situation and work with the relevant agencies to actualise this.”
Domestic football had come back to life in Nigeria as restrictions imposed on contact sports were lifted by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; however, fans were banned from attending matches at the venues.
Meanwhile, the ban has not been strictly adhered to by fans, who storm match venues in their numbers to watch recent games across the country.
By Victor Uzoho…
