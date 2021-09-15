Nigerian govt to lift Twitter ban in ‘few days’ – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would lift the ban on the microblogging platform, Twitter, “in a few days.”

The minister disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said: “If the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell you that we are just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.”

Mohammed stressed that both parties are determined to reach a conclusion on the matter.

The minister added: “What we are trying to do is the changes that have been going on. But we need to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. But I can assure us that we are not unmindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter.

“It’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that.”

The federal government suspended Twitter on June 4 over the alleged use of the platform for activities threatening the country’s corporate existence.

