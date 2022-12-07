Nigerian govt to open Second Niger Bridge Dec 15 as Xmas, New Year beckon

The federal government has picked December 15 for the opening of the Second Niger Bridge to ease traffic during Christmas and new year celebrations.

Jimoh Olawale, federal controller of works in Delta, disclosed this in an interview in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Wednesday.

He, however, said that the bridge would be open for use only for 30 days since it was not completed yet.

Olawale said: “As we know, during the Christmas celebration, commuters suffer hardship accessing the old Niger Bridge due to traffic jams but with this arrangement, traffic congestion on Asaba-Benin Expressway will ease.

“We have notified the state government of this arrangement and we are working with the Federal Roads Safety Corps to ensure a hitch-free vehicular movement.

“Motorists going towards Owerri direction would divert through the access road near the old Niger Bridge to the new bridge.”

While debunking the claims of failure by the Federal Government to pay compensation to property owners along the access road to the second Niger Bridge, Olawale said no properties had been overtaken at the area.

He said: “The federal government has appointed a consultant, Messrs C.O. Akpabor and Company to enumerate the properties for compensation.

“Each claimant has an attorney that liaises with the consultant, so there is no need for protest, more so that the federal government has not taken possession of the properties nor commenced construction work on the access road.

“The federal government verification team have visited and submitted its report to Abuja and the government will pay all compensation before work will commence on the access road”, he added.

