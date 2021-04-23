Nigerian govt to partner Sierra Leone on road safety –SGF | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigerian govt to partner Sierra Leone on road safety –SGF
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the Federal Government would be collaborating with the Sierra Leone government in its drive to ensure safety on the country’s roads.
He disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) on Friday in Abuja.
SLRSA is the lead road safety management agency in Sierra Leone, and had come to understudy Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to sustain standard road traffic administration in their country.
Mustapha commended the team for understudying the FRSC, saying the safety of lives and properties was a collective effort, and the Federal Government would look into training the officers and men of SLRSA in managing road traffic in their country.
He maintained that the safety of African roads should be a collaborative effort, noting that the Federal Government was willing to assist and support them in achieving their desired goals.
“A lot has been put into Nigeria road safety and management. Road carnage is a major cause of death. We will be happy to receive Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority for training.
READ ALSO: Senate commences probe to end hoarding of Nigerian passports abroad
“We appreciate your coming to Nigeria and hope after now, you take all that will be gotten back to Sierra Leone, do make best use of them,” Mustapha said.
In his remarks, the Executive Director, SLRSA, Ibrahim Sannoh, said the aim of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations with the FRSC.
He said, “We study the FRSC’s website and we will continue to study it. We are here to understudy the strides made so far especially in the drivers license sector.
“We plead for logistics support, especially on the post crash mechanisms. Accident ratio increases yearly in Sierra Leone. We want FRSC to be sole supplier of signage for Sierra Leone,” he said.
Sannoh commended Nigeria’s support for Sierra Leone so far, saying that SLRSA wanted to also benefit from capacity building like infrastructure, driver’s
license among others.
The team is expected to embark on a tour of FRSC facilities such as the FRSC Academy, Udi Enugu State, License and Road Signage workshop, Printing Room and other utilities.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Perez says Super League ‘on standby’, insists project designed to ‘save football’
Despite the withdrawal of most of the clubs that signed up to the European Super League (ESL), Florentino Perez says...
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...