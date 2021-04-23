Nigerian govt to partner Sierra Leone on road safety –SGF | Ripples Nigeria

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the Federal Government would be collaborating with the Sierra Leone government in its drive to ensure safety on the country’s roads.

He disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) on Friday in Abuja.

SLRSA is the lead road safety management agency in Sierra Leone, and had come to understudy Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to sustain standard road traffic administration in their country.

Mustapha commended the team for understudying the FRSC, saying the safety of lives and properties was a collective effort, and the Federal Government would look into training the officers and men of SLRSA in managing road traffic in their country.

He maintained that the safety of African roads should be a collaborative effort, noting that the Federal Government was willing to assist and support them in achieving their desired goals.

“A lot has been put into Nigeria road safety and management. Road carnage is a major cause of death. We will be happy to receive Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority for training.

“We appreciate your coming to Nigeria and hope after now, you take all that will be gotten back to Sierra Leone, do make best use of them,” Mustapha said.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, SLRSA, Ibrahim Sannoh, said the aim of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations with the FRSC.

He said, “We study the FRSC’s website and we will continue to study it. We are here to understudy the strides made so far especially in the drivers license sector.

“We plead for logistics support, especially on the post crash mechanisms. Accident ratio increases yearly in Sierra Leone. We want FRSC to be sole supplier of signage for Sierra Leone,” he said.

Sannoh commended Nigeria’s support for Sierra Leone so far, saying that SLRSA wanted to also benefit from capacity building like infrastructure, driver’s

license among others.

The team is expected to embark on a tour of FRSC facilities such as the FRSC Academy, Udi Enugu State, License and Road Signage workshop, Printing Room and other utilities.

