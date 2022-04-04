Nigerian govt to pay two million beneficiaries N20bn monthly from June

The Federal Government says it will be spending the sum of N20 billion monthly to pay two million Nigerians as basic cash transfers and conditional cash transfers under the National Cash Transfer Programme.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, the scheme which is scheduled to kick off in June, would see the government paying the two million beneficiaries N5,000 each month under the basic cash transfer, and an additional N5,000 under the conditional cash transfer.

Farouq, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, noted that the March 2022 document on the strategic roadmap and activities of her ministry showed that the number of people who have been receiving cash transfers from the government have been on the increase.

The Minister added that the number would increase further in June under the cash transfer scheme as the Federal Government continues to support poor and vulnerable households with cash on a monthly basis.

“By June 2022 we would be paying two million people N5,000 basic cash transfer and an additional N5,000 on conditional cash transfers, which is conditioned on good health-seeking/behaviour, school retention, and good water and hygiene conditions in their environment/homes,” Farouq stated.

“To date, we have been able to pay the sum of N5000 to 850,000 beneficiaries digitally through the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, where each account is carefully validated by the system before payment.

“150,000 will be paid by the end of April 2022. Each of these beneficiaries is receiving six months of support in cash,” she added.

