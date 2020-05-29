Nigerian govt to pay youths in 774 LGAs N20,000 each to maintain public infrastructure

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), said on Friday the Federal Government has agreed to pay the sum of N20,000 to unemployed youths for three months to maintain public and social infrastructures in the country.

Keyamo, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, said the pilot programme earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was designed to mitigate lack of job opportunities in the rural areas through a short-term engagement of 1,000 unemployed persons per local government area for three months.

The minister said: “It is a dry season/off-season transient job programme and was originally designed for the rehabilitation/maintenance of public and social infrastructure.

“Participants were to be paid an allowance of N20,000 monthly and will be recruited largely from the pool of unskilled persons resident in those rural areas.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt strips ministers of power to remove heads of agencies

“Some have asked me why there is no registration portal for the 1000 jobs per LGA. My answer is, our real targets for these jobs are mostly unskilled rural workers who may not be literate enough and who can’t have access to any portal. The elites think everything is now by the internet.

“While it is inexpedient to ask largely the illiterate itinerant workers to go on the internet and register for jobs through a portal, we shall surely upload their full names and information after recruitment on a website for all to see. The monitoring process would be very transparent.”

Join the conversation

Opinions