Nigerian govt to release 2021-2025 development plan

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, said on Thursday the successor Medium-Term National Development Plan: 2021-2025 would be ready soon.

The minister, who disclosed this at a workshop on sustainable bio-economy in Nigeria in Abuja, said the development plan is aimed at ensuring sustainable development in the country.

The plan alongside the Federal Government’s Agenda 2030 is expected to accentuate and provide a coordinated approach for harnessing the inherent potentials of the bio-economy towards addressing the problem of unemployment in the country.

The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, which served as the blueprint for steering the nation’s economy away from recession to path of positive growth ends in 2020.

Agba said the focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remains the tackling of corruption, security and economy, adding that the government hopes to partly achieve these through the implementation of the proposed National Bioeconomy Strategic Framework.

‘‘The ministry is in the process of preparing a successor Medium Term National Development Plan: 2021-2025 towards deepening the initiatives for diversified growth and sustainable development.

‘‘The successor plan together with the Agenda 2030 is expected to accentuate and provide a coordinated approach for harnessing the inherent potentials of the bio-economy, especially towards addressing the employment challenge in the country.’’

The minister insisted that the country’s bio-economic strategy would harness its bio-resources as many countries across the globe had carefully crafted their strategies for efficient utilization of their bio-resources while at the same time ensuring inter-generational equity by safe guarding the environment.

