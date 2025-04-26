Nigerian govt to reopen Enugu Airport on Monday

The Federal Government will reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for flight operations on Monday.

This followed the completion of emergency repair work on the airport runway.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

FAAN on April 18 announced the closure of the airport for repairs due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

The faulty runway had caused airlines operating in the airport to either suspend operations or divert flights to nearby airports.

According to Orah, the work was scheduled to begin on April 22 and concluded before reopening on May 6.

Orah said: “However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed, and the runway is cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.

“FAAN appreciates all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time.

“The Authority sincerely apologises for the inconvenience but assures the public that all actions were taken in the interest of safety.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now