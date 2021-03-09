Nigerian govt to reopen Kano airport for international flights | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Tuesday plans have been concluded for the reopening of the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, for international flight operations.

Sirika, who disclosed this when he received a high- powered delegation from Kano State led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja, said all that was required for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport would be fast-tracked to ensure the take-off of the exercise.

According to him, the continued suspension of international flights at the airport has denied the ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue.

The minister said: “The suspension did not economically make sense for the government to spend so much money as it has done in the airport and just decide to leave it inoperative.

READ ALSO: FG set to reopen Kano, Port Harcourt airports for international flights

“The decision to suspend international flights at the airport, like the ones in Enugu and Port Harcourt were for health and security reasons.”

He promised to fast-track the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

Sirika, however, urged the Kano residents to create activities that would make the airport more viable through increased passenger traffic.

Earlier, Ganduje said he was in the ministry to thank the Federal Government for the completion of the international wing of the airport.

Join the conversation

Opinions