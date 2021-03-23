Nigerian govt to repay Afreximbank $1bn loan from proceeds of Port Harcourt refinery – NNPC | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian govt to repay Afreximbank $1bn loan from proceeds of Port Harcourt refinery – NNPC
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on Monday the condition given by Afreximbank for $1 billion loan will ensure the Port Harcourt refinery remains operational for another 15 years.
Afreximbank is expected to borrow the Nigerian government bulk of the funds required to finance the repair works on the country’s largest refinery.
The country had disclosed that $1.5 billion will be expended on the rehabilitation of the refinery.
The disclosure had led to criticism from Nigerians, including oil experts who believe the refinery be sold without the country spending a dime on the repair, leaving the buyer to bear the burden.
The criticism was due to the fear that funds will be misused or embezzled by the government, but the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, said in a statement that Afreximbaank would monitor the rehabilitation.
He said the creditor insisted the loan, which would come in two tranches of $500 million, be repaid from the operations of the refinery.
Read also: Afreximbank to support Nigerian manufacturers with $500m
Kyari, who explained why the repair had recorded setback in the past and said the financing arrangements rule out any new setback.
The NNPC chief said: “This process started 10 years ago and a number of mistakes happened leading to the enormous delay we have seen in this process because there were a lot of interferences in the past but these are gone.
“Initially, we thought that the best way to go was to go to the original builder but it wasn’t the right strategy.
“Another way of making this project work was the introduction of borrowing for the repair work because when you borrow, the lenders will put conditions and one of the conditions is that it should be maintained under ‘own and earn’.
“This means that the NNPC will not operate this plant as a basic requirement of the financing institution. The financing partner will ensure that the contractor will work efficiently.
“Importantly is that the contractor O&M gave a guarantee that the facility will operate for the duration of the loan and the fact the project will be done under a financing structure supported by Afreximbank.
“The bank has promised a $500 million loan in the first instance and an additional $500 million making it $1 billion and the condition is for the loans to be repaid from the operations and proceeds of this plant.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Edo govt reconstitutes LOC’s sub-committees for National Sports Festival
Edo State government has reconstituted the 13 sub-committees of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 20th National Sports Festival...
TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment
The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead...
Latest Tech News
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...