Business
Nigerian govt to resume N10,000 payment to selected poor from Monday
In its bid to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty, the Federal government has promised to resume N10,000 monthly payment to the poor and vulnerable across the country from Monday, August 23.
The payment will be made under the conditional cash transfer to beneficiaries across the country.
This was disclosed in a statement by the National Coordinator of the programme, Hajiya Halima Shehu, National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs at a meeting with State Focal Persons of the National Social Investment Programme in Abuja on Friday.
Conditional cash transfer is one of President Buhari’s main Social Investment Programmes (SIP) aimed at alleviating the plight of 100 million Nigerians over the next ten years.
She disclosed that the delay in resumption is due to a system upgrade being carried out by the FG, to boost efficient service delivery. Upgrades including “tweaking the payment modalities to respond to cashless realities, security concerns and digitization of the payment processes.”
“Thirty per cent of its operations have been digitised and will recommence payment to its beneficiaries next week,” she added.
Halima urged the State Focal Persons to continue to support the programme to enable the government of President Mahammadu Buhari achieve its set objectives of lifting 100 Nigerians out of poverty.
Responding, the Chairman of National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) State Focal Persons, Alhaji Bala Chamo, while thanking the programme coordinator for granting them audience, congratulated Shehu on her new appointment.
Chamo promised unflinching support for the successful implementation of the programme.
