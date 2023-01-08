Nigerian govt to resume trial of Boko Haram suspects in March

The Federal Government will resume the trial of Boko Haram suspects held in a military facility at Kainji, Niger State in March.

The Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said during the week that the military would hand over at least 63 repentant terrorists to their states governments while those in detention would face trial for crimes against the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved special intervention funds and other logistics to the Ministry of Justice for the resumption of the exercise.

Jedy-Agba said: “The federal government is currently taking steps to reconfigure the military holding facilities to make it adaptable and conducive for recommencement of trials.

“We will start the prosecution by the end of the first quarter of 2023. We are in the process of renovating and reconstructing facilities such as the courtrooms and residential areas.

“It is important to ensure that there are enhanced measures put in place. We are using the military facilities and therefore, they were not built like proper courts.”

