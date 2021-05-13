Nigerian govt to resuscitate special courts for trial of Boko Haram insurgents, financiers | Ripples Nigeria

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said on Friday the Federal Government would soon resuscitate Special Terrorism Courts to prosecute the suspected Boko Haram fighters and their financiers.

Malami disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “The federal government is committed to ending insecurity in the country. The courts are to bring to book all those found guilty in connection with terrorism so as to serve as deterrence to others.

“In addition to the prosecution of 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers, the measures taken by the government will counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.”

READ AloO: Malami is now Boko Haram spokesman, he should resign –Afenifere

The AGF also felicitated with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of the year’s Eid Al-Fitr.

He urged Muslims as they celebrate to be law-abiding, have sober reflections, and exhibit the lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan.

Malami added: “The lessons include sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions