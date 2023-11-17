Nigerian govt to review bilateral air service agreements with 37 African countries

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said it had concluded plans to review the bilateral air service agreements with 37 African Countries that were signatories to the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The YD and SAATM are being implemented to liberalise air transportation in Africa and boost intra-African trade.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) when he spoke at the just concluded 24th anniversary of the YD Day event in Abuja, restating the commitment of Nigeria to the implementation of SAATM to open up the air transport market in Nigeria and the African continent.

Keyamo, who underscored the import of the YD and SAATM, noted that air transport liberalisation is critical to boost intra-Africa trade which stands currently at 14.4% of total African exports.

“Though African airlines have recorded a 34.7% surge in passenger traffic over the past year, the continent’s global passenger market share remains modest at 2.1%. Therefore, the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is a no- brainer in giving impetus to not just intra Africa trade, tourism, but SAATM would also reduce the continent’s trade deficit by 51%,” he said.

The Minister, while stating that Nigeria has made a commitment to the full implementation of SAATM through the SAATM-Project Implementation Pilot (SAATM-PIP), said: “I have also directed that our Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) with African Countries that are signatory to SAATM be reviewed in line with the provisions of Yamoussoukro Decision and the principles of reciprocity.”

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu said SAATM is a catalyst for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement through the movement of people and goods across the continent.

