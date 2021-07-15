Nigerian govt to review #EndSARS panels’ reports

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday the National Economic Council (NEC) would review the reports of the judicial panels of inquiry set up by state governments.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this at the end of the virtual NEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Council had in October last year directed states to constitute Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate the allegations of rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units in the country.

The statement read: “Also today, the council noted the receipt of #ENDSARS report from a number of states and the vice president noted that more reports are being awaited so the council can have a full meeting to compile the report and review some of the implementation implications from the reports.

“He noted of course, that there are a number of states that have not yet completed their #ENDSARS panel reports.

“Reports have been received today from Ekiti, Enugu and Nasarawa and more reports are being awaited.

“He encouraged the states that haven’t completed the panel’s work to send in interim reports.

“So, hopefully, very soon, the council will have occasion to comprehensively and review implementation strategies for the recommendations from the different panels.”

John Chukwu

