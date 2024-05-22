Nigerian govt to review policies on implementation of blockchain policies

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed plans to review policies governing the implementation of National Blockchain Policy.

This development was made known on Tuesday in Abuja by Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, during a three-day co-creation workshop for the implementation of the National Block Chain Policy.

According to Inuwa, the review’s expansion into the land registration, health, and education sectors is a result of its efforts to take into account newly developing technologies and economic realities.

As mentioned by Inuwa, the purpose of the three-day policy discussion was to confirm blockchain technology trends and bring in new players for widespread adoption and use.

READ ALSO:Nigerian govt approves takeover of coal mines

The industry is expected to contribute $1.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, according to Inuwa, who was represented by Oladejo Olawuni, Director of Information, Technology and Infrastructure Solutions.

He said, “Presently, we are still at the development stage of blockchain usage in Nigeria and because of that, many people are not aware of the benefits of blockchain.

“They think it is just about crypto alone but it is vast. Blockchain can be used in any industry like supply c“ The continuously evolving nature of blockchain technology and its increasingly transformative applications across diverse sectors necessitate a commensurate evolution in our leadership.

“We realised there was a need to infuse some more members into the committee to ensure that we have full membership from the public and private sector to prevent anything that had occurred in the past,” Inuwa said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now