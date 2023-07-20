Nigerian govt to review workers’ salaries – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday assured Nigerians on readiness of the Federal Government to review the workers’ salaries following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Akpabio, according to a statement issued by his media office, stated this when the Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji and members of the National Assembly from the state, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He stressed that the removal of fuel subsidy by the current administration was aimed at addressing corruption in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

READ ALSO: NMA president calls for increase in workers’ salaries to cushion removal of fuel subsidy

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the review of the monthly distribution of N8000 initiated by the federal government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal of Nigerians.

Akpabio said: “Nigeria as a country would not have survived the next few years if the fuel subsidy had not been removed.

“ The salaries and wages of workers would be reviewed in order to ensure that Nigerians have a living wage.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now