Nigerian govt to roll out LPG policy in June

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said on Thursday the Federal Government would roll out its policy on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before end of June to ensure its penetration across the country.

The LPG is also known as cooking gas.

The minister, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the government had planned to roll out the policy around the end of April but could not due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sylva said: “We had a roll-out date in April ending, but because of the COVID-19, the gathering was not possible. We have moved it to May ending, but we are not seeing the possibility of it happening.

“We have now considered to roll it out in June ending. We are going to start, and a lot of jobs will be created through it.

“Under the policy, the government planned to set up 32,000 Micro Distribution Centres (MDC) for LPG across the country.”

He told journalists that 5,000 youths across the country would be trained in the business, especially in the fabrication of the material and would be given starter packs to sell the products.

According to him, some of the illegal retailers of the product will be incorporated in the programme to help in achieving the aim of penetration in all areas in the country.

