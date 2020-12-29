Nigerian govt to sanction 100 returnees for evading COVID-19 test

The Federal Government said on Tuesday 100 returnees would be sanctioned for failing to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the PTF briefing in Abuja, said the passports number of the affected travellers would be published on national dallies on January 1.

He added that the passports would be suspended for six months.

Mustapha said: “With effect from January 1, 2021, the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival COVID-19 test will be published in the national dailies.

”The passports, as a deterrent, will also be suspended till June 2021.”

At least 932,327 people had been tested for COVID-19 since February 27 when the country recorded its first case of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria currently has 84, 811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,264 fatalities.

